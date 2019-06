Kim Chung Ha is gearing up for her comeback and the MV teaser does not disappoint!

Chung Ha is seen serving looks in a red dress while moving to her title track "Snapping." She captivates with her intense eye contact and charisma that translates through the screen. "Snapping" is also a bop with some Latin percussive elements that make the listener want to get up and dance along!

Check out the teaser above!