GOT7 announces the return of their digital series 'GOT2DAY 2019'

GOT7's 'GOT2DAY' will be back!

On June 17 KST, GOT7 dropped a teaser for the 2019 version of 'GOT2DAY'. The series is one that showcases interactions between two GOT7 members in each video, resulting in over twenty unique conversations. Along with the teaser above, check out some of the past examples of 'GOT2DAY' below!

The series is expected to be presented through GOT7's official digital platforms, including their official YouTube channel.

Ahgases, are you excited for the return of 'GOT2DAY'? Stay tuned for more updates!

