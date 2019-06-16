Son Dam Bi chooses her ideal husband among the members of 'My Ugly Duckling'

Son Dam Bi has revealed her ideal husband on 'My Ugly Duckling'.

On the June 16th episode of the SBS variety program, singer Son Dam Bi appeared as a special MC. During the show, MC Shin Dong Yup asked her if her mom ever talks to her about marriage. She answered, "I am an only child, so my mom does worry about me more. Nowadays, she tells me to get married."

Then, the MCs asked her to choose an ideal partner among the male cast members. After pondering for a minute, she responded, "Jong Kook oppa!"





Kim Jong Kook's mother immediately smiled and thanked the singer on the spot, while the other mothers sat discouraged. With a hint of humor, Park Soo Hong's mom confessed, "I am a bit disappointed." Meanwhile, Kim Jong Kook's mom added, "my son will be a family man, and he will be good to you after marriage!"

Do you think Kim Jong Kook and Son Dam Bi would make a good married couple?