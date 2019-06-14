Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Watch 'Music Bank' Live feat. Yunho, Cosmic Girls, NCT 127, & more!

'Music Bank' is airing live through KBS World TV's official YouTube channel. As usual, 'Music Bank' features the latest songs and performances by your favorite idols!

Watch the live stream above, and discuss. If you miss the performance you were waiting for, make sure to catch up with allkpop's wrap-up later tonight.

Eunbean567 pts 8 days ago
8 days ago

another win for BWL ? :D

bambamgot75 pts 8 days ago
8 days ago

Got7 beat BTS last week... why are they not nominated? If Cosmic Girls don't win something is wrong with this system!!

