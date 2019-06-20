BTOB's Sungjae talks about his good 95-line friends in summery '1st Look' cover pictorial

BTOB's Sungjae decorated the cover of '1st Look' magazine's refreshing July issue!

Proving that his good looks can create handsome shots from any angle, Sungjae pulled off simple but trendy summer styles. In his interview, the idol talked about his upcoming web reality series, with, "We get together as a group called 95s with a bunch of same-age best friends, including Boyfriend's Youngmin, Kwangmin, Minwoo, Teen Top's Ricky, and model Kyung Do. That's why the title of the show is 'Pretty 95s'. I made it up. We all met when we were 20-years old and we've been hanging out all the time for the past 5 years, so I thought it would be good to try something new. We've always said, 'What would happen if we made a broadcast out of the way we hang out?', and this time, I decided to make it happen for real. I've never done a variety with people the same age as me, so I think I'll be able to show a different side of me. We will deliver a fun and bright time of how boys our age like to hang out."

Regarding his summer vacation plans, Sungjae revealed, "I'll probably call my friends over to my house and hang? Ah. No matter how hot it gets, I have to go fishing of course. A few days ago, I actually went and bought a cover which covers up every part of my face except my eyes. My fans are always worried because I'm very pale. I'll try my best to not get burned."