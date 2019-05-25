Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Upcoming group OnlyOneOf introduce member Yoojung in 'Time Leap' character film teaser

Upcoming group OnlyOneOf have introduced member Yoojung in their character film teaser video for "Time Leap".

Following RieJunji, and Love, Yoojung makes his way through an abandoned factory, and a woman states, "I just want to go back." As previously reported, 8D Creative idol group OnlyOneOf are making their debut under the creative concept "ubersexual," and the above teaser gives you a preview of their track "Time Leap". "Time Leap" is the title track of their debut album 'Dot Point Jump', which drops on May 28 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on OnlyOneOf.

