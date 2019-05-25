Super Junior's Kyuhyun and Heechul have a reunion on 'Knowing Brothers'

Super Junior's Kyuhyun and Heechul had a reunion on 'Knowing Brothers'.



The May 25th episode of the JTBC show was Kyuhyun's first variety appearance since his military discharge on the 7th, and Heechul greeted his fellow Super Junior member, hugging him and saying, "My brother Kyu." He then added in surprise, "You're acting awkward."



Kyuhyun responded, "I missed you so much that I came on. My filming for 'Kang's Restaurant' came first, but what's being aired first is 'Knowing Brothers'." When asked if Kang Ho Dong contacted him at all during his military service, he said, "When Heechul or Ahn Jae Hyun contacted me, he would include himself. This is the first time I've seen him personally since my discharge."



Lee Soo Geun then joked, "Kang Ho Dong asked me, Lee Seung Gi, and Kim Jong Min to grab a meal together. When I asked him, 'What about Kyuhyun,' he said, 'We don't have to force it.'"



In related news, Kyuhyun recently made a solo comeback with "Aewol-ri".