Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

83

8

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 days ago

Super Junior's Kyuhyun and Heechul have a reunion on 'Knowing Brothers'

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Kyuhyun and Heechul had a reunion on 'Knowing Brothers'.

The May 25th episode of the JTBC show was Kyuhyun's first variety appearance since his military discharge on the 7th, and Heechul greeted his fellow Super Junior member, hugging him and saying, "My brother Kyu." He then added in surprise, "You're acting awkward."

Kyuhyun responded, "I missed you so much that I came on. My filming for 'Kang's Restaurant' came first, but what's being aired first is 'Knowing Brothers'." When asked if Kang Ho Dong contacted him at all during his military service, he said, "When Heechul or Ahn Jae Hyun contacted me, he would include himself. This is the first time I've seen him personally since my discharge."

Lee Soo Geun then joked, "Kang Ho Dong asked me, Lee Seung Gi, and Kim Jong Min to grab a meal together. When I asked him, 'What about Kyuhyun,' he said, 'We don't have to force it.'" 

In related news, Kyuhyun recently made a solo comeback with "Aewol-ri".

  1. Super Junior
  2. Heechul
  3. Kyuhyun
  4. KNOWING BROTHERS
12 15,328 Share 91% Upvoted

10

natalialeko5546 pts 28 days ago 1
28 days ago

Kyuhyun and Heechul went from savage duo to fluffy duo.

They are soo happy together and cute

Share

1 more reply

5

noraini_zainal_a72 pts 28 days ago 0
28 days ago

i love my show window group.😂

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,076
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,482

allkpop in your Inbox