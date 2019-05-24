Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Upcoming group OnlyOneOf introduce member Love in 'Time Leap' character film teaser

Upcoming group OnlyOneOf introduced member Love in their latest character film teaser.

Following Rie and Junji, Love gives the camera a dramatic look as he sits in white car. As previously reported, 8D Creative idol group OnlyOneOf are making their debut under the creative concept "ubersexual," and the above teaser gives you a preview of their track "Time Leap". "Time Leap" is the title track of their debut album 'Dot Point Jump', which drops on May 28 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on OnlyOneOf.

