Upcoming group OnlyOneOf introduce member Junji in character film teaser

Upcoming group OnlyOneOf introduced member Junji in their latest character film teaser.



Following Rie, a bleach-blonde Junji makes his way through an abandoned factory. As previously reported, 8D Creative idol group OnlyOneOf are making their debut under the creative concept "ubersexual," and the above teaser gives you a preview of their track "Time Leap". "Time Leap" is the title track of their debut album 'Dot Point Jump', which drops on May 28 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on OnlyOneOf.