PRISTIN's Nayoung and Eunwoo write to fans after news of disbandment

PRISTIN's Nayoung and Eunwoo have written letters to fans following news of the group's official disbandment.



On May 25, Eunwoo left a comment on Xiyeon's letter post to fans on Instagram, saying:





"There were some things I didn't mention in the chat room, so I'm writing it here! I love all the members of PRISTIN, and I'm so grateful you were with me all this time. I love you all. Xiyeon, you worked so hard.



Though we might sometimes feel uncertain about the path we take, it'd be nice if we can help each other and not lose hope. I'm sure HIghs feel the same way.



Nayoung unni, Roa unni, Yuha unni, Yebin, Kyulkyung, Sungyeon, Yewon, Xiyeon, and Kyla, we all worked hard. Let's all be happy. Kyla, you really worked hard. I think I wasn't able to do more for you, so I'm sorry. Let's eat delicious food the next time we meet together.



I love you all too. Thank you so much for supporting us and loving us."





Nayoung also posted the following letter to fans on her Instagram:





"Hello. This is Im Nayoung.



First of all, I apologize for having to greet you all with unfortunate news.



I want to thank HIgh for always giving me strength for my activities and everyone who's constantly supported and encouraged me. I won't be able to greet you all as PRISTIN anymore, so I'm sorry to HIgh and everyone.



I left this nest called Pledis that I've been with since 2011, and I'm preparing for a new start. Thank you to the Pledis family for their flowing support, while I was under the agency. I won't forget everyone who supported me so far, and I'll work harder to become someone who can grow one step further. Please support the PRISTIN members who've always been with me through happy and sad times as well.



Just as they say that if there's an end, there's also a beginning. PRISTIN has ended, but I'll start anew as Im Nayoung and become a person who works hard to show you a good image. Thank you."





As previously reported, Pledis Entertainment announced PRISTIN's disbandment just 2 years after their debut. Xiyeon and Kyla also wrote letters to fans.