Colde drops MVs for 'WA-R-R' & 'I fxxking love you' from part 1 of 'Love' EP album

Colde has dropped his music videos for his brand new tracks "WA-R-R" and "I fxxking love you".

The two songs are from part 1 of his latest EP album 'Love', and like the title implies, they're both about losing control in the face of love. The "WA-R-R" MV takes you on a green-screen journey with Colde, while the "I fxxking love you" MV features the singer as he runs through a field at night.

Watch Colde's MVs above and below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

