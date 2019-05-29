Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 days ago

Check out Stray Kids's interview with 'iHeart Radio' on their 1st 'Unveil' tour!

Stray Kids visited 'iHeart Radio's studio some time before their 1st 'Unveil' tour 'I Am...' in the U.S. for an English interview, naming their personal favorite albums, advice they received from their JYP Entertainment sunbaes, and more!

Back from May 15-19, Stray Kids greeted their U.S. fans in three cities including Newark, Los Angeles, and Houston to showcase their charms for the 1st time. The group also took part in various U.S. promotions alongside their tour, including their 'iHeart Radio' interview!

Watch above to see Stray Kids's serious sides as they talk about their tour and music, plus some fun questions like naming their favorite hip-hop artists, J.Y. Park's favorite member, etc!

teleri1,248 pts 23 days ago
23 days ago

Saw them in NYC - fabulous concert!!!!

gnani080-205 pts 23 days ago
23 days ago

Does the reporter have some sort of mental problems or is she just like that

