Check out Stray Kids's interview with 'iHeart Radio' on their 1st 'Unveil' tour!

Stray Kids visited 'iHeart Radio's studio some time before their 1st 'Unveil' tour 'I Am...' in the U.S. for an English interview, naming their personal favorite albums, advice they received from their JYP Entertainment sunbaes, and more!

Back from May 15-19, Stray Kids greeted their U.S. fans in three cities including Newark, Los Angeles, and Houston to showcase their charms for the 1st time. The group also took part in various U.S. promotions alongside their tour, including their 'iHeart Radio' interview!

Watch above to see Stray Kids's serious sides as they talk about their tour and music, plus some fun questions like naming their favorite hip-hop artists, J.Y. Park's favorite member, etc!