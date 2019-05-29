Cast and crew of tvN's 'Arthdal Chronicles' completes all filming after 9 months

The cast and crew of tvN's 54 billion KRW (~ 45 million USD) production 'Arthdal Chronicles' will be wrapping up filming for all 3 seasons of the series today, on May 30.

Filming for 'Arthdal Chronicles' first began in September of last year, and after 9 long months, the highly-anticipated series will delve full-force into production work, CG effects, VFX, etc, with its premiere in Korea coming up this weekend.

'Arthdal Chronicles', starring Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won, Kim Ok Bin, and more, tells the story of legendary heroes born in the ancient, fictional land of Arth. Due to the fact that it is Korea's first ever drama series dealing with an ancient civilization, some have coined it as "Korea's 'Game of Thrones'", "Korea's 'Lord of the Rings'", and similar titles.





Meanwhile, 'Arthdal Chronicles' premieres on tvN this June 1 at 9 PM KST. Divided up into a total of 18 episodes spanning over 3 seasons, the series is also expected to premiere worldwide via 'Netflix'.

