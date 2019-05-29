Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Cast and crew of tvN's 'Arthdal Chronicles' completes all filming after 9 months

The cast and crew of tvN's 54 billion KRW (~ 45 million USD) production 'Arthdal Chronicles' will be wrapping up filming for all 3 seasons of the series today, on May 30.

Filming for 'Arthdal Chronicles' first began in September of last year, and after 9 long months, the highly-anticipated series will delve full-force into production work, CG effects, VFX, etc, with its premiere in Korea coming up this weekend. 

'Arthdal Chronicles', starring Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji WonKim Ok Bin, and more, tells the story of legendary heroes born in the ancient, fictional land of Arth. Due to the fact that it is Korea's first ever drama series dealing with an ancient civilization, some have coined it as "Korea's 'Game of Thrones'", "Korea's 'Lord of the Rings'", and similar titles. 

Meanwhile, 'Arthdal Chronicles' premieres on tvN this June 1 at 9 PM KST. Divided up into a total of 18 episodes spanning over 3 seasons, the series is also expected to premiere worldwide via 'Netflix'. 

I'm actually looking forward to this drama. It's a fresh new concept that hasn't been done really in kdramas.

About the 'Game of thrones' comments:


The looks, some clothing, settings and probably a tiny part of the plot may have similarities with GOT -- HOWEVER, the story line, the profecy, the races, it's a LOT DIFFERENT. -- With that being said, I don't care if the clothes and looks are similar, I'm watching because of the story. That's what it really matters. Arthdal Chronicles doesn't have zombies, gigants, children of the forest or whatever, it doesn't have a well formed civilization like king's landing. The story is based on the very first people or whatever who lived in those lands and a profecy about destruction (or not) brought by one person (or god idk). This' profecy thing' has been used in many kdramas. Idk what's the big deal, honestly. But hey, that's just my opinion. Have a good day, you all.

