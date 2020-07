Rookie boy group TOO has kicked off a series of individual concept teasers and this time they released photos of member Kyung Ho!

In his refreshing set of concept images, Kyung Ho sports silver hair while he smiles for the camera and holds a paddle.





Look forward to more of TOO's refreshing comeback teaser images coming soon, ahead of the full release of their 2nd mini-album 'Running TOOgether' on July 15!