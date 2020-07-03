45

10

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Fans are loving BLACKPINK Jisoo's Korean alphabet nail art

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has caught the eyes of fans once again with her cute nail art and her love for Korean culture.

Jisoo was seen wearing a modernized Hanbok, the Korean traditional attire, for BLACKPINK's new song "How You Like That" and now her nails are decorated with the Korean alphabet.

BLACKPINK caught the eyes of the public when they chose Hanbok as their performance attire in the past month. Many fans were happy to see BLACKPINK incorporate the Korean culture in their performances and once again, Jisoo show off the beauty of Korea through her nails.

The nail art artist who designed Jisoo's nails posted on her Instagram revealing Jisoo's nails in detail and wrote "On Jisoo's nails there are 'Hun Min Jeong Eum' which are native Korean letters, paintings, and pearls..."



  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Jisoo
7 5,411 Share 82% Upvoted

6

nickybaenim-991 pts 45 minutes ago 2
45 minutes ago

AKP, the amount of intrusive ads in this website is unbearable. It's like 70% ads and 30% kpop content.

Share

2 more replies

2

SakiCross61 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

why is this trending so high?? there are more important things in the k community rn

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

AOA, Jimin, Mina
Netizens react saying "apologize already, Jimin"
2 hours ago   54   25,266
AOA, Jimin, Mina
Netizens react saying "apologize already, Jimin"
2 hours ago   54   25,266
AOA, Jimin, Mina
Netizens react saying "apologize already, Jimin"
2 hours ago   54   25,266

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND