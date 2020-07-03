Fans are loving BLACKPINK Jisoo's Korean alphabet nail art

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has caught the eyes of fans once again with her cute nail art and her love for Korean culture.

Jisoo was seen wearing a modernized Hanbok, the Korean traditional attire, for BLACKPINK's new song "How You Like That" and now her nails are decorated with the Korean alphabet.

BLACKPINK caught the eyes of the public when they chose Hanbok as their performance attire in the past month. Many fans were happy to see BLACKPINK incorporate the Korean culture in their performances and once again, Jisoo show off the beauty of Korea through her nails.

The nail art artist who designed Jisoo's nails posted on her Instagram revealing Jisoo's nails in detail and wrote "On Jisoo's nails there are 'Hun Min Jeong Eum' which are native Korean letters, paintings, and pearls..."





