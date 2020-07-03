Comedian Ahn Young Mi reveals she's married

Comedian Ahn Young Mi made a surprise announcement that she is legally married since February.

On July 3, Ahn Young Mi appeared on VIVO TV, a channel on YouTube, to celebrate her new contract with entertainment company SISO. In the video, Ahn Young Mi revealed that she married her boyfriend back on February 28th, 2020.

The fellow members of Celeb Five asked her why she had kept this news a secret and why she acted as if she was single for five months. In response, Ahn Young Mi answered "I didn't hide it. I diligently told every single person I met that I had gotten legally married but the news didn't report it, I guess they weren't interested" and had fans laughing.

Meanwhile, Ahn Young Mi had revealed that she was dating her current husband back in 2015. They met while Ahn Young Mi was on a radio program and continued to contact each other thereafter.

Ahn Young Mi revealed she legally married exactly 6 months after catching the wedding bouquet at comedian Kang Yumi's wedding.