Yoon Jong Shin and Jaurim get tested for COVID19 after sharing the same stylist as trot singer Lee Chan Won

Trot Singer Lee Chan Won tested positive for the COVID19 recently and it was confirmed that his stylist is also the stylist for singer-songwriter Yoon Jong Shin and Jaurim.



According to reports on December 3rd, besides Yoo Jong Shin and Jaurim, it was confirmed that Lee Chan Won's stylist has ties with Lee Juk and Seo Jang Hoon.



The band Jaurim revealed they had not come into contact with the stylist who manages Lee Chan Won for over a week. They stated, "We met with the stylist last month on the 1st and have not met with the stylist who manages singer Lee Chan Won." Therefore, the band did not get tested for the virus.

However, Yoon Jong Shin stated he had received testing and is under self-quarantine.



Meanwhile, on the same day, Lee Juk was absent from SBS Power FM's 'Park Ha Sun's Cine-town' live broadcast because his stylist was in the same team as Lee Chan Won's stylist. Seo Jang Hoon was also absent from the recording of JTBC's 'Knowing Bros' on the 3rd because he is styled by Lee Chan Won's stylist.

Currently, the two have been tested for COVID19 and are under self-quarantine while waiting for the results.



Earlier, the New Era Project, which is the agency in charge of Top 6 contestants of 'Mr. Trot,' stated on its official fan cafe, "Lee Chan Won has tested positive for the COVID19 on the 3rd. He had immediately gone into self-quarantine and is taking necessary measures following the guidelines from the authorities. All related parties and individuals who have come into contact with Lee Chan Won are currently receiving testing and are already in quarantine."