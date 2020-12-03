Actor Jo Jung Suk wins the 2020 MMA's Best OST award for the 'Hospital Playlist' OST "Aloha"

This year, an actor took home the Best OST (soundtrack) award at the 2020 Melon Music Awards.

On December 3rd, Melon Music Awards uploaded the video of actor Jo Jung Suk taking the award for the best OST category this year.

Jo Jung Suk has been known to have participated in various original soundtracks for different dramas and has been recognized for his singing skills. This time, he was given the award for 'Hospital Playlist' OST "Aloha" as MMA revealed the clip of the actor's acceptance speech.

Jo Jung Suk stated, "It's not that I couldn't believe I ranked number 1 on the Melon charts, it was like a family honor. I was really happy. I really want to say thank you. I'm so delighted."

Then he was asked to leave a message to his wife Gumi, who won the OST award for last year's MMA. Jo Jung Suk started by saying, "Gumi is the person who was given the title 'OST Queen' if I were to say something to her...Are you seeing this?" and made everyone laugh.



Jo Jung Suk wrapped up his speech by thanking all of the staff and cast members of 'Hospital Playlist' as he mentioned each of their names, expressing his affection towards them.



