Twenty men and women caught participating in an illegal sex orgy during the COVID19 pandemic

There has been a report that twenty men and women have been caught allegedly participating in an illegal sex orgy or 'gangbang' in Korea during the COVID19 pandemic.

In fact, the 'gangbang' prostitution is on the rise in Korea causing a stir and shock to the nation.

According to a recent Sunday Newspaper report, collective sex prostitution has been popular since the second half of 2019 as many men and women meet secretly through social media.

One broker stated, "Usually there are about twenty men and four women in a room. We reserve a motel room in the suburbs where there are not that many people and hold the gangbang prostitution."

In fact, there have been cases where 83 individuals were booked on charges of prostitution and mediation after a gangbang prostitution was uncovered in 2017.

Netizens have been shocked to hear the news as they commented, "The world is truly crazy," "Prostitution evolved to this...wow..." "I can't believe this," and "It's so disgusting."

pfff61
47 minutes ago

illegal sex orgy ??? You mean...there're legal sex orgies too ? Hahaha...I wonder what a Policeman would say...'''Sorry for interrupting ! This is a legal one''😁

kimjiwoochuu
57 minutes ago

unexpected to see this on the website....

Share

