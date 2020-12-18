[TW] Yoochun's ex-girlfriend posts an image of self-harm on her social media

[TW]





Hwang Ha Na, the only granddaughter of Namyang Dairy Product's founder, and also Park Yoo Chun's ex-girlfriend, posted an image of self-harm on her social media, saying that her car was stolen.

On December 17th, Hwang ha Na posted a photo showing her cut wrist and blood on the floor on Instagram along with the caption, "XXX Call me, XXX." Previously, she made a post saying, "I didn't want to do this because it's childish but forget about editing or changing the words around. I'll forgive you just bring back the 400 million KRW (363,000 USD) car that you stole."







Later as the controversy heightened, Hwang Ha Na deleted the photo and made a new post saying, "Things were difficult and a misunderstanding is a misunderstanding, I won't give any explanation. I won't say what I want to say and I will shut my mouth and close my ears. Just don't speculate. I'm tired and it's difficult." On social media, Hwang Ha Na often talked about her car along with her new boyfriend that she's been in a relationship with.



Hwang Ha Na is the only granddaughter of Namyang Dairy Products and gained her fame as an Instagram influencer. She became widely recognized when she was reported as being Park Yoo Chun's girlfriend.

Hwang Ha Na and Park Yoo Chun announced their marriage in 2017, but they separated in 2018. In the past, Hwang Ha Na went on trial on charges of purchasing methamphetamine several times and administering some of it with Park Yoo Chun while dating. Both Park Yoo Chun and Hwang Ha Na received a 2-year probation.