Spotify will launch in South Korea next year

According to Spotify Newsroom on December 17th, Spotify plans to expand its services to the home of K-Pop - South Korea.

Since Spotify first launched the K-Pop playlist in 2014, there have been more and more listeners of the genre. The world's largest music streaming company plans to launch services in South Korea in the first half of next year.

Spotify established a branch in Korea back in January of this year and has prepared to officially launch its services by selecting online advertising agencies in Korea as well as creating social media account.

The company continues to be the world's largest music streaming service, with 299 million users worldwide and 138 million paid users as of June of this year.