Taeyeon picks her favorite song from her new album 'What Do I Call You', using her dog Zero in her lyrics, & more

In just a few more hours, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon will be returning with her 4th mini album 'What Do I Call You'!





In light of her comeback, Taeyeon participated in a press Q&A where she described her winter sound and concept, some behind stories from the album's creation, and more! Check out what Taeyeon had to say in her Q&A below!

Q: What did you focus on the most with this album?

A: "I tried not to overdo it. These days, I'm not in the mood for really energetic, upbeat music, so I wasn't inclined toward that direction."

Q: Can you describe your title song "What Do I Call You"?

A: "It' cool and collected, but with a drop of 'hip' mixed in."

Q: What is your favorite song from this album? Why?

A: "It's my title song, 'What Do I Call You'. Usually, I would pick a b-side track rather than a title song, but I felt attracted to this title song as soon as I listened to it. Going past the lyrics, the melody and the mood are so my style."

Q: You participated in composing and writing the lyrics for the song "To The Moon". What was your inspiration?

A: "This song simply depicts my daily lifestyle. I've always wanted to include my best friend and dog Zero, and you'll be able to tell once you hear the lyrics."





Q: What was the concept of all of the different, unique teaser images from this album?

A: "It's a vintage and girlish concept. They are also divided into before a breakup and after a breakup."





Make sure to listen to Taeyeon's 4th mini album 'What Do I Call You' once it drops on December 15 at 6 PM KST!

