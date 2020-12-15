Cube Entertainment files lawsuits against malicious commenters & online offenders

On December 15, Cube Entertainment released an official statement to announce that they have filed a round of lawsuits against malicious commenters and online offenders, targeting Cube Entertainment's artists.

Read the agency's statement below.





"Hello, this is Cube Entertainment. We would like to first thank fans who love and cherish our Cube Entertainment artists.



Cube Entertainment employees a team dedicated the protection of our artists' rights, and we prioritize repaying fans' love and attention with good music and contents.



The agency's protection of artists' rights branch has monitored fans' voices and opinions online, while also monitoring cases of malicious rumors, sexual harassment editing aimed to mock and offend our artists, etc.



Recently, we have learned that such malicious actions against our artists have increased dramatically, and in degrees of severity, and it has come to a point where it is difficult for Cube and the artists who receive love from the public to handle. Furthermore, as fans are growingly showing their concerns, we have concluded that we can no longer simply watch these actions occur; as a result, we have resolved to take legal action in order to hold the offenders responsible for their crimes by employing a legal team.



The malicious activity mentioned above are actions punishable by law. Cube will not offer any settlements to those who are due to receive punishment for their crimes.



Our recent legal response was made possible due to fans' encouragements and cooperation. We promise to continue to work with fans to respond to such malicious activity strictly.



Once again, we thank many of you for your love and affection for our Cube artists, and we promise to work with fans and do our best to protect our artists. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Cube Entertainment is home to artists like BTOB, CLC, Pentagon, (G)I-DLE, etc.