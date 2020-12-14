GOT7's Jackson hints at a collaboration with JJ Lin in latest 'Should've Let Go' teaser video

GOT7's Jackson has revealed a D-2 teaser video for his new solo single, "Should've Let Go"!

It turns out, Jackson will be working with legendary C-Pop singer JJ Lin for his new song, likely a change of sound from some of his past solo releases. In this D-2 teaser video below, Jackson's voice harmonizes beautifully with the heartwarming voice of JJ Lin, while a fuzzy, black and white story between two high schoolers unfolds.

Jackson x JJ Lin's "過 (Should've Let Go)" will be out this December 17! Are you looking forward to this unexpected duo?