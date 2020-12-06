11

Fans comically applaud Seventeen for being the 'source' of new awards at 'Mnet Asian Music Awards'

Fans have noticed something peculiar about Seventeen and 'Mnet Asian Music Awards'.

Following the air of '2020 MAMA' on December 6, K-pop fans talked about the ways in which Seventeen has appeared on the show as recipients of new awards. Last year in 2019, Seventeen received the award called 'Breakthrough Achievement', which had never been given to an artist in previous years. This year, once again, the group received a completely new award called 'Notable Achievement'.

On Twitter, fans amusingly discussed how Seventeen paves the way for 'MAMA' as innovative awardees. A fan wrote, "EVEN MAMA CAN'T KEEP UP WITH SEVENTEEN SO THEY DECIDED TO MAKE A NEW AWARD". 

Meanwhile, others also noted that the purpose of creating new categories would be to invite Seventeen to perform at 'MAMA', and that perhaps the group should receive other existing awards to receive proper recognition as well.

What do you think?

myouuu1,521 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Lets be honest majority of those categories are created to invite groups. And it sucks. But I don't expect much from Mnet.

1

quark1239515,107 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

MAMA said stan Seventeen

Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
10 hours ago   138   48,350
