Pentagon announce new date for their postponed online concert + Hui to participate after delaying his enlistment

Pentagon have now announced the new date for their online concert, 'WE L:VE'.

Previously, Pentagon's online concert was scheduled to take place on November 29. However, days before the event, Pentagon member Yeo One was notified that he had overlapping routes with a COVID19 carrier. All of the members immediately underwent testing, and all of their results came out negative. Nonetheless, the members decided to remain in self-quarantine, notifying fans of the concert's inevitable postponement.

As a result of the members' recent testing, Pentagon member Hui has also delayed his mandatory military enlistment, which was originally set for December 3. The idol will receive his new enlistment date soon.

According to Cube Entertainment, Hui plans on promoting actively with Pentagon once the group's quarantine period comes to an end, all the way up to his rescheduled enlistment date. This means he'll be participating in the upcoming online concert with his fellow members, plus more.

Will you be tuning in to Pentagon's 'WE L:VE' online concert this December 13 at 3 PM KST?