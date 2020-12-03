Lim Young Woong tests negative for COVID19 + Seo Jang Hoon not attending today's 'Knowing Bros' to test for COVID19

Earlier today, news that 'Mister Trot' top 6 member Lee Chan Won had tested positive for COVID19 caused a significant stir in the entertainment industry. Immediately, it was reported that Lee Chan Won's fellow top 6 members had undergone COVID19 testing.

Now, the agency of the top 6 trot singers have confirmed on December 3, "Lim Young Woong and Jang Min Ho have tested negative for COVID19. We will continue to notify you of the test results of our other artists."

However, the top 6 'Mister Trot' winners will be required to remain in self-quarantine for 14-days, as they will be labeled as having had close contact with COVID19 carrier Lee Chan Won. Currently, it's unclear whether or not Lim Young Woong will be able to perform as planned at the '2020 Melon Music Awards' later this week on December 5.

In addition, entertainer Seo Jang Hoon's label Mystic Story revealed on December 3 that he will not be attending today's recording for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'. The label explained that Seo Jang Hoon goes to the same hair salon as Lee Chan Won, and the same hairdresser who had contact with Lee Chan Won tended to Seo Jang Hoon's hair. As a result, Seo Jang Hoon will be undergoing COVID19 testing, and will remain in quarantine while awaiting the results.