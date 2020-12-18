Park Bo Gum appears in a Christmas carol medley video in his Navy uniform

The Navy's public relations unit, which includes Park Bo Gum, unveiled a Christmas carol medley video showing the actor playing the keyboard.

On December 18th, a video titled "Christmas Carol Medley, We Wish You All A Happy Merry Christmas!" was posted on the Navy's official YouTube channel. The video was uploaded as a promotional video by the Navy's public relations unit.

In the released video, the unit sang "White Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," and "All I Want for Christmas is You," filled with the Christmas atmosphere.

In particular, Park Bo Gum is seen playing the keyboard as he caught the attention of many people. Park Bo Gum played the keyboard with a warm smile while wearing the Navy uniform.

The Navy stated, "We prepared the Christmas carol medley to cheer up everyone going through the difficult times during the COVID19 pandemic and give them energy. We wish everyone has a warm Christmas even though everyone can't be together physically."

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum enlisted in the Navy's public relations unit back in August of this year.

