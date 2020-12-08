Lee Hi opens details for special holiday track 'For You'

Lee Hi has revealed more details for her special holiday track "For You".
In the teaser clip below, Lee Hi opens up a book titled "When my heart is beating for you," and fans also get a preview of the upcoming holiday song. The AOMG artist previously dropped a teaser video, teasing "A gift for You" for fans.
Lee Hi's "For You" is set to drop on December 16 KST. What do you think of the preview so far?
