On December 9, Cube Entertainment confirmed news of girl group (G)I-DLE's comeback next month!





The ladies will be kicking off 2021 with a bang and are currently busy preparing for their new album release, expected for some time in mid-January. This will mark (G)I-DLE's first new music release in approximately 5 months, since the release of "DUMDi DUMDi".



Look forward to even more updates on (G)I-DLE's first comeback of 2021!