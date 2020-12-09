Kim Seon Ho's fans caught criticizing 'Start-Up' co-stars Suzy & Nam Joo Hyuk on fancafe

Kim Seon Ho's fans were caught criticizing his 'Start-Up' co-stars Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk on one of his fan cafes.



Because it's against the rules to refer to other actors on Kim Seon Ho's fan cafe, his fans referred to Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk by their in-drama names or their initials. Comments made by his fans are now making headlines. They stated, "I thought they made Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) the lead due to the drama's sponsors," "I thought it was because Seo Dal Mi (Suzy) and Do San are from the same entertainment label, but I'm glad they made our actor stand out," and more.



Other fans stated, "Normally, if there's an actor I dislike in the drama, I won't watch it, but since our actor is in it I definitely had to," and "Han Ji Pyung (Kim Seon Ho) is 100 times cooler than Do San."



Netizens have responded negatively to the fan comments, urging the fan cafe moderators to be stricter in terms of enforcing the rules. Kim Seon Ho's label has yet to respond on the issue.



What are your thoughts on the comments by Kim Seon Ho's fans?

