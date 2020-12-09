Super Junior's Kyuhyun reportedly guesting on 'Radio Star' alongside Yoon Jong Shin & Yoo Se Yoon

Super Junior's Kyuhyun is reportedly guesting on 'Radio Star' alongside Yoon Jong Shin and Yoo Se Yoon.



According to reports on December 9, Yoon Jong Shin, Yoo Se Yoon, and Kyuhyun will be appearing as special guests on the 700th special episode of the MBC talk show. Viewers of 'Radio Star' will remember Yoon Jong Shin, Yoo Se Yoon, and Kyuhyun as former co-hosts of the show, which is currently hosted by Kim Kook Jin, Kim Gu Ra, and Ahn Young Mi.



No special host is scheduled for the 700th episode of 'Radio Star' scheduled to air on December 23 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Radio Star'.