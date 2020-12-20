10

Posted by KayRosa 56 minutes ago

Kai's female back-up dancer receives attention for her unique and gorgeous visuals

Kai's back-up dancer is receiving attention for her stylish visuals.

On an online community forum, a back-up dancer for Kai's "Mmmh" caught netizens' attention for her unique and beautiful visuals. With an edited video, along with heaps of images from her Instagram, netizens expressed their amazement for her celebrity-like aura.

Prior to working with Kai, she seems to have met with artists, including LOCO and Zico, according to the photos. Netizens commented on the way she can pull off any clothes and hair style, an ideal trait as a back-up dancer.

In the past, other artists' back-up dancers have gained attention, such as Sunmi's and Kang Daniel's.

Some reactions include:

"OMG...was she a trainee in the past? She's too pretty not to be a celeb"

"I thought she was Karina!! Also reminds me of someone from STAYC..."

"I wish she would debut T_____T"

"Wow, she's a pretty darn boss"

"Honestly, she could also be an actress"


 

15

northernlightz107 pts 16 minutes ago 1
16 minutes ago

She really looked like a combination between Jennie and karina

spooper-2 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

wow she does look alot like Karina. Poor Kai, everytime he performs with his back up dancers he's probably reminded of aespa Karina who called him ugly lol

