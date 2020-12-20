Kai's female back-up dancer receives attention for her unique and gorgeous visuals

Kai's back-up dancer is receiving attention for her stylish visuals.

On an online community forum, a back-up dancer for Kai's "Mmmh" caught netizens' attention for her unique and beautiful visuals. With an edited video, along with heaps of images from her Instagram, netizens expressed their amazement for her celebrity-like aura.

Prior to working with Kai, she seems to have met with artists, including LOCO and Zico, according to the photos. Netizens commented on the way she can pull off any clothes and hair style, an ideal trait as a back-up dancer.

In the past, other artists' back-up dancers have gained attention, such as Sunmi's and Kang Daniel's.

Some reactions include:

"OMG...was she a trainee in the past? She's too pretty not to be a celeb"

"I thought she was Karina!! Also reminds me of someone from STAYC..."

"I wish she would debut T_____T"

"Wow, she's a pretty darn boss"

"Honestly, she could also be an actress"



