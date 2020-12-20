TWICE's Jihyo can't control her excitement over seeing Sana after her 14-day quarantine

TWICE's Jihyo is overjoyed to see Sana for the first time after fourteen days.

On December 20, Sana reassured her fans that she is okay after her 14-day quarantine. On TWICE's official Instagram, member Jihyo uploaded a video of her heartfelt reunion at JYP Entertainment headquarters.

In the video, Jihyo's point-of-view shot shows how she is running towards Sana after finding her inside a green room. The two let out a scream upon coming to contact and ending up with a huge hug!

In the captions, Jihyo wrote: "Jjak is going to go meet Kkoong-ie" ("Jjak-kkoong" = colloquial term for 'partner').

Fans who saw this interaction left comments such as:

"I can feel her affection simply by watching this video"

"The excitement is expressed through the video so well!!"

"I somehow got teary eyed T_T they really are super close"

"Omg the chemistry"

"It's like a scene from a movie"

"They've both waited well T_T"

"I can't handle their cuteness"



What a cute reunion!