2

1

News
Posted by KayRosa 15 minutes ago

TWICE's Jihyo can't control her excitement over seeing Sana after her 14-day quarantine

AKP STAFF

TWICE's Jihyo is overjoyed to see Sana for the first time after fourteen days.

On December 20, Sana reassured her fans that she is okay after her 14-day quarantine. On TWICE's official Instagram, member Jihyo uploaded a video of her heartfelt reunion at JYP Entertainment headquarters.

In the video, Jihyo's point-of-view shot shows how she is running towards Sana after finding her inside a green room. The two let out a scream upon coming to contact and ending up with a huge hug!

In the captions, Jihyo wrote: "Jjak is going to go meet Kkoong-ie" ("Jjak-kkoong" = colloquial term for 'partner').

Fans who saw this interaction left comments such as:

"I can feel her affection simply by watching this video"

"The excitement is expressed through the video so well!!"

"I somehow got teary eyed T_T they really are super close"

"Omg the chemistry"

"It's like a scene from a movie"

"They've both waited well T_T"

"I can't handle their cuteness"

What a cute reunion!

  1. TWICE
  2. Sana
  3. Jihyo
3 1,928 Share 67% Upvoted

1

venoa1,191 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

IT'S SO CUTE THE WAY SHE RAN 😭

Share

0

PopAllK-1,431 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Songs of 2020
3 days ago   64   17,483

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND