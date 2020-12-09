Idols who will officially become adults in Korea in 2021

In Korea, people add a year to their age at the start of every new year, rather than on one’s birthday. As a result, all idols born in 2002 will officially become adults in Korea in 2021. Check out some of the idols who will celebrate this milestone next year.
ELRIS’s Karin - January 5
STAYC’s Isa - January 23
Yoo Seon Ho - January 28
NCT’s Jisung - February 5
TXT’s Taehyun - February 5
1the9’s Doyum - February 21
Dreamnote’s Eunjo - March 7
Cherry Bullet’s Chaerin - March 13
1the9’s Jinsung - March 30
cignature’s Semi - April 10
GWSN’s Lena - April 17
ENHYPEN’s Jay - April 20
TREASURE’s Yedam - May 7
Cha Junho - July 9
TXT’s Hueningkai - August 14
Weki Meki’s Lucy - August 31
Son Dongpyo - September 9
CRAVITY’s Minhee - September 17
aespa’s Ning Ning - October 23
Lee Eunsang - October 26
LOONA’s Yeojin - November 11
ENHYPEN’s Jake - November 15
CRAVITY’s Hyeongjun - November 30
ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon - December 8
