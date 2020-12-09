1

Idols who will officially become adults in Korea in 2021

In Korea, people add a year to their age at the start of every new year, rather than on one’s birthday. As a result, all idols born in 2002 will officially become adults in Korea in 2021. Check out some of the idols who will celebrate this milestone next year.

ELRIS’s Karin - January 5


STAYC’s Isa - January 23

Yoo Seon Ho - January 28

NCT’s Jisung - February 5


TXT’s Taehyun - February 5


1the9’s Doyum - February 21


Dreamnote’s Eunjo - March 7

Cherry Bullet’s Chaerin - March 13


1the9’s Jinsung - March 30

cignature’s Semi - April 10


GWSN’s Lena - April 17

ENHYPEN’s Jay - April 20

TREASURE’s Yedam - May 7


Cha Junho - July 9


TXT’s Hueningkai - August 14


Weki Meki’s Lucy - August 31

Son Dongpyo - September 9


CRAVITY’s Minhee - September 17

aespa’s Ning Ning - October 23


Lee Eunsang - October 26


LOONA’s Yeojin - November 11


ENHYPEN’s Jake - November 15


CRAVITY’s Hyeongjun - November 30


ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon - December 8


0

Baby Semi, Lucy, and Yeojin awww

