Idols who will officially become adults in Korea in 2021

In Korea, people add a year to their age at the start of every new year, rather than on one’s birthday. As a result, all idols born in 2002 will officially become adults in Korea in 2021. Check out some of the idols who will celebrate this milestone next year.



ELRIS’s Karin - January 5





STAYC’s Isa - January 23

Yoo Seon Ho - January 28

NCT’s Jisung - February 5





TXT’s Taehyun - February 5





1the9’s Doyum - February 21





Dreamnote’s Eunjo - March 7

Cherry Bullet’s Chaerin - March 13





1the9’s Jinsung - March 30

cignature’s Semi - April 10





GWSN’s Lena - April 17

ENHYPEN’s Jay - April 20

TREASURE’s Yedam - May 7





Cha Junho - July 9





TXT’s Hueningkai - August 14





Weki Meki’s Lucy - August 31

Son Dongpyo - September 9





CRAVITY’s Minhee - September 17

aespa’s Ning Ning - October 23





Lee Eunsang - October 26





LOONA’s Yeojin - November 11





ENHYPEN’s Jake - November 15





CRAVITY’s Hyeongjun - November 30





ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon - December 8



