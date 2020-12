TWICE got tested soon after Kim Chung Ha tested positive for COVID-19 and the girls are currently awaiting results.



After Kim Chung Ha tested positive for COVID-19, JYP Entertainment confirmed that TWICE's Sana who recently had contact with Kim Chung Ha, other TWICE members, and staff members who had overlapping tracks with Sana had gotten tested right away.

To prevent further spread, they are self-quarantining as they wait for results.



Stay tuned for updates on the situation.