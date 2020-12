D-1 until GOT7's Jackson fulfills your dreams with his new collaboration single!

For this new solo release, Jackson will be partnering up with legendary C-Pop vocalist JJ Lin. Judging by the teasers revealed so far, "過 (Should've Let Go)" is a classic Chinese pop ballad, accompanied by scenes from a cinematic story MV à-la-Jackson.

Make sure to check out the full release of Jackson's "過 (Should've Let Go)" tomorrow, on December 17 KST!