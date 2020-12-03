Five male idols who didn't get into college through a special acceptance program

The College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) also known as the college acceptance exam took place on December 3rd this year.

The College Scholastic Ability Test requires high concentration and takes place once a year in which high school seniors take the entire day to take the exam. This is no exception for celebrities.

Some say that celebrities are admitted to college through a special selection because they are stars but this is only a misunderstanding.

There are many celebrities who enter college on their own while working hard in the entertainment industry. They work as hard to enter into college through their own skills fair and square.

1. SHINee's Minho

SHINee's Minho entered the department of arts through regular admissions at Konkuk University in 2010. Minho, who was known to rank first place in his class during his school years, also proudly passed the CSAT and entered college only through his own abilities. Even though he was busy promoting "Ring Ding Dong" at the time, Minho was able to enter college and major in film directing.

2. Super Junior's Kyuhyun

Known as the prince of Ballads, Kyuhyun also entered Kyung Hee University to study postmodern music on his own. Kyuhyun entered the school by taking the regular admission test rather than the special admission process for celebrities. He also showed off his high score as he received a grade of the top 5%. Kyuhyun is known to have maintained high grades even when he went to school under the influence of his father who is running a college acceptance academy.



3. ZE:A's Siwan

ZE:A's Siwan is also one of the most talented idol group members.

At the time of college acceptance, Siwan proudly passed the exam for the department of mechanical engineering at the Busan National University with a score of 450 out of 500 receiving a grade of the 10%. Siwan also showed off his smarts by maintaining the 1 percentile grade during his school days.



4. 2PM's Taecyeon

Known as Captain Korea, 2PM's Taeyeon also entered college through the regular College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) process. Taecyeon is well known for his good grades as he received a perfect score on the TOEIC Exam and ranked in the top 5% grades in school in the U.S. Even after coming to Korea, Taekyeon proudly entered Dankook University's business administration department on time with his own abilities.



5. SF9's Inseong

SF9's Inseong studied so well that he ranked 10th in the entire school at Kyunggi High School, a prestigious high school in Korea. Inseong received a high score on the CSAT that was high enough to enroll in Yonsei University but entered the department of journalism and information at Kyung Hee University through early admissions.

