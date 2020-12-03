Netizens wonder if Katie Kim's new track "Faux" from her new album is directed at YG Entertainment

'K-Pop Star Season 4' winner Katie Kim has been loved for her unique voice and musical talent. After winning 'K-Pop Star' back in 2015, she signed with YG Entertainment.

Since then, Katie began her music career as she continued to explore various genres. Many expected her to release her first album with YG Entertainment she made her debut with the single "Remember" with label AXIS.

Now, Katie is preparing to release her new album 'OUR TIME is BLUE' which will release on December 4th. Ahead of the release of her new album, many Korean netizens have taken an interest in the fourth track of 'OUR TIME is BLUE'.

According to Katie, the fourth track "Faux" was written based on her experience with a record label. She explained, "The story behind 'Faux' was from an experience with a record label. I thought everything went super well and we were getting ready to sign the paperwork, but everything fell through. I later learned that they were looking for a K-pop artist and I wasn't really K-pop. They were interested at first, but later realized I wasn't what they were looking for."





As netizens read the explanation of Katie's new song, they began wondering if the song would be directed to YG Entertainment. Korean netizens began discussing in an online community what they thought of the matter.

Netizens' Comments: