BTS named 'Entertainer of the Year' by 'Time' magazine

'Time' magazine has named BTS their 'Entertainer of the Year'!



On December 10, American weekly news magazine and website 'Time' revealed BTS as 2020's 'Entertainer of the Year'. According to the publication, "BTS is TIME’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year. Between releasing multiple albums and breaking every type of record in 2020, the Korean pop band ascended to the zenith of pop stardom. In an era marked by so much anguish and cynicism, BTS has stayed true to their message of kindness, connection and self-acceptance."



'Time' also revealed BTS would be holding a special performance on NBC tonight at 10PM EST.



Check out BTS' feature with 'Time' above, and read the magazine's article here.



