Fans anticipate the maknae lineup performance from four talented girl groups at the '2020 KBS Song Festival'

Idol groups are busy preparing the year-end performances in various music award shows. Recently, netizens are highly anticipating the youngest members, namely the Maknaes, to prepare a joint performance at the '2020 KBS Song Festival' that takes place annually.

This is because the youngest members of four girl groups were seen leaving the studio alone without their groups. One netizen uploaded four photos of the maknaes from IZ*ONE, Oh My Girl, ITZY, and (G)I-DLE on an online community, speculating they were preparing a special performance for the year-end.

Normally, these girls would travel with their group but were seen walking out of the building by themselves. Netizens are anticipating a collaboration between the youngest members of the female idol groups because they were seen leaving the broadcast station building on the same day.

Other netizens commented in agreeance as they expressed their anticipation for the special performance that will take place at the '2020 KBS Song Festival' this year. They commented, "The combination for the special performance is good," "Arin is so popular these days," "The girls are so pretty," "Yuna and Won Young together? My heart's beating fast," "Arin and Won Young are five years apart," "Yuna and Arin are awesome," "I'm so excited," and "I really can't wait for this special performance!"