'Simply K-pop' co-hosts The Boyz' Kevin & Jacob undergo COVID-19 testing

'Simply K-pop' co-hosts The Boyz' Kevin and Jacob underwent testing for COVID-19.



On December 4, their label Cre.ker Entertainment stated, "Kevin and Jacob tested negative for COVID-19 earlier in the day." The two idol stars underwent testing after staff present on the 'Simply K-Pop' set were confirmed positive for the virus.



The label continued Kevin and Jacob weren't required to undergo testing, but they did for preventative measures.



In other news, The Boyz are set to make a comeback with their special holiday single 'Christmassy!'.