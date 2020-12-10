The late Sulli & Hara's Instagram accounts become memorialized

The Instagram accounts which belonged to the late K-Pop idols Sulli and Hara have recently been memorialized.

Memorialized Instagram accounts still display the same information and posts which were shared by the original owners of the account before their passing, but only those who were followers before the accounts became memorialized are able to fully access content such as photos and videos. Typically, family members of the late account holders can request memorialization, and afterward, these accounts remain on the internet, locked from any log-in attempts or interference.

The late Sulli passed away back in October of 2019, while the late Hara passed away back in November of the same year.

