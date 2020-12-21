(G)I-DLE's Soyeon & Yuqi glow in a unit pictorial for 'Marie Claire'

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Yuqi have paired up for an ethereal pictorial for the latest issue of 'Marie Claire' magazine!



This unique pictorial utilized experimental lighting and editing effects to depict Soyeon and Yuqi as two otherworldly figures, holding elegant arrangements of flowers and greenery. After the photoshoot, the two idols also took part in an interview to chat about their friendship and professional attitudes.

They said, "We both have very strong opinions and we are both very honest, so once upon a time we fought a lot; nowadays we have a relationship based on trust and reliance."

Check out previews of Soyeon and Yuqi's pictorial for the January issue of 'Marie Claire' below.