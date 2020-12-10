10 songs every K-Pop fan knows (part 2)

Across all K-Pop generations, there have been many notable songs that were able to garner a lot of attention from the K-Pop community. These hit songs are ones that every fan knows because of just how iconic they are. Check below to see if you know all of these songs, and stay tuned for part 3!



SHINee - “Replay”

SHINee had one of the best debut songs in K-Pop history. “Replay” instantly became a hit with its catchy lyrics, “Noona, you’re so pretty,” and is still a popular song covered by idols today!

TVXQ - “MIROTIC”

TVXQ’s “MIROTIC” is so iconic that even international music critics define it as a staple song in K-Pop. The song and the album as a whole helped TVXQ set numerous impressive records.





Girls’ Generation - “Gee”

Girls’ Generation’s “Gee” helped the group rise to fame. Not only did it claim the top spot on ‘Music Bank’ for 9 consecutive weeks, but it was also Melon’s most popular song of the 2000s decade! Some even think this song helped paved the way for K-pop in the United States.

Wonder Girls - “NOBODY”

Wonder Girls was able to further their success with “NOBODY.” Upon releasing the single in the U.S., it charted on the Billboard Hot 100, making Wonder Girls the first South Korean group to enter the chart!

EXID - “UP&DOWN”

In 2014, EXID’s “UP&DOWN” unexpectedly gained popularity after a fan-recording of a live performance became viral. Four months after the song’s release, it reached number one on the Gaon Singles Chart.

SHINee - “Ring Ding Dong”

SHINee’s “Ring Ding Dong” is another iconic song that was able to chart on top of several Korean music charts. Even outside of Korea, the song gained popularity all over Asia.

EXO - “Growl”

EXO’s “Growl” was a tremendous success and was a breakthrough single for the group. Following “Growl,” EXO won Song of the Year at the Melon Music Awards, Disc Daesang at the Golden Disc Awards, and Album of the Year at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

G-Dragon - “One of a Kind”

G-Dragon’s “One of a Kind” was an international hit song. It earned him the Best Hip Hop award from the Korean Music Awards, Rap Song of the Year from the Rhythmer Awards, and Record of the Year at the Seoul Music Awards.

SISTAR - “Touch My Body”

SISTAR’s “Touch My Body” is one that is loved by K-Pop fans for its fun, upbeat melody. The catchy song was also commercially very successful, with the album debuting at number two on Gaon and number eight on Billboard’s US World Albums chart.

BEAST - “Fiction”

BEAST’s “Fiction” is a poetic song that is loved by K-Pop fans of all generations. The song allowed BEAST to win their first first-place award on ‘M! Countdown!’ and even score Song of the Year at the 2011 KBS Music Festival.