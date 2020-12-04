ATEEZ gets their name placed on Billboard's and Spotify's year-end charts

ATEEZ proved its global popularity this year by placing their name in Billboard and Spotify's year-end charts.

According to the year-end settlement chart recently released by Billboard, ATEEZ ranked 8th place in the Top Social 50 Artist of 2020, solidifying its position as a "global idol group." The group went up 22 ranks as from last year in which they came in at 30th place.



ATEEZ has been constantly mentioned online for their fresh content and their communication with fans through social media. The group has been frequently ranked on the Billboard's Weekly Social 50 chart as well. In addition, ATEEZ has 9.8 million followers on its official social media channels.



Additionally, ATEEZ came in at 14th place on Spotify's 'Global Top K-pop Artists of 2020,' which is the year-end settlement chart for the world's largest music streaming service. With Spotify alone, ATEEZ has reached 260 million streams in 92 countries this year, with more than 1.5 million followers.



In particular, "Answer," the title track of the album 'TREASURE EPILOGUE: Action To Answer,' released in January, was named 'Best K-pop Songs of 2020.' 'ZERO: FEVER Part. 1', which was released in July, sold 230,000 albums initially and broke their own record selling a total of 380,000 copies.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ is set to appear in the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' and the '2020 THE FACT Music Awards' that are to be held this month.



