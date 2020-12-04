Netizens become infuriated as celebrities appear in a public place without wearing a mask

Netizens expressed their discomfort when celebrities appeared in a busy public area without wearing masks on a television show.



On December 4th, Naver TV posted a pre-released video of MBS's 'Those Who Cross the Line - Returns' that will air on December 6th. In the video that was released, Jun Hyun Mu, Yoo Byung Jae, Seol Min Seok, Kim Jong Min, and Jin Se Yeon appeared in the middle of downtown Yeouido.



Upon arriving in Yeouido on the same day, they crossed the street to walk to the bus transfer center to go to a secret underground bunker in Yeouido.



During this show, the interior of the underground secret bunker located at the Yeouido bus transfer center was unveiled for the first time. Inside, there were various facilities such as exhibition halls and history galleries.

However, when the video was released, some netizens reacted negatively because the celebrities who appeared on the show didn't wear masks when traveling.



Netizens criticized, "Is it okay for them to walk around without masks when there are people in the bus station?" "They're filming outdoors in Yeouido and they're not wearing masks. I understand you guys filmed this show before there weren't any celebrities who were tested positive but still you should wear masks," "When you're with other celebrities, I guess you won't wear masks but wear masks when being in public with other people," "Without what authority are these guys not wearing masks?" "Are they not going to wear masks???"

