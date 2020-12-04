23

Posted by AmieAmore 57 minutes ago

Happy Birthday Jin! Six legendary BTS performances that made fans fall in love with Jin

AKP STAFF

Currently, BTS is sweeping up the whole world in a storm as they have countless fans who have fallen in love with the K-pop boy group.

Amidst the growing popularity, BTS's eldest member Jin celebrates his 29th birthday today on December 4th. Jin has received many congratulatory messages and enormous gifts from fans on this wonderful day.

So in celebration of Jin's birthday, we've gathered some of the most memorable BTS performances that contributed to fans falling in love with Jin. In the fans' recording of Jin's performances, Jin showed off his modelesque figure along with his perfect good looks boasting of his title as 'World Wide Handsome.'


Black Swan

Boy With Luv


Pied Piper


Airplane pt.2


Fake Love


Crystal Snow


1

Astres_Dare3,182 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

JIN <3

0

loona_plusplus47 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

This is comparable to Al Qaeda

