Posted by danisurst 2 hours ago

ATEEZ and Stray Kids to join The Boyz as competing groups on Mnet's 'Kingdom'

Mnet has just dropped a big spoiler regarding the line-up of their boy group competition program 'Kingdom.'

According to multiple broadcasting officials, ATEEZ and Stray Kids have both confirmed their appearances on the upcoming program. The two groups are joining 'Road To Kingdom' winners The Boyz as the first confirmed line-up.

The three groups performed a special stage together as part of the 2020 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' on December 6 KST, which ended with a 'Kingdom'-themed final performance and a quick 'coming soon' teaser video.

Meanwhile, 'Kingdom' is the boy group version of August 2019's girl group survival program 'Queendom.' Earlier this year, 'Road to Kingdom,' a survival program focused around lesser known and more up-and-coming boy groups, was launched, with winners The Boyz earning a spot in 'Kingdom's line-up.

'Kingdom' was originally meant to begin airing in the second half of this year. However, because of COVID-19 related difficulties, production of the program was moved to the first half of 2021.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting program, and watch the special stage below!

  1. ATEEZ
  2. Stray Kids
  3. The Boyz
mama-knows366 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Ateez is coming to slay!!! So excited to see what stages they prepare. They are so incredibly versatile musically and can pull of any style. The competition will be stiff but they're up for the task. Ateez fighting!

venoa957 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Kingdom's group lineup are powerful, pretty sure 2021 will break the hearts of every multi bcs this will be bloody battle. I really love the 3 groups... HOW AM I GONNA SURVIVE WHEN THAT SHOW STARTS AIRING ?!?!

I don't even know how The Boyz are going to do to surpass what they have done, it was already above all my expectations ...

