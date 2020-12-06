Kang Daniel fans celebrate his birthday by donating to deaf youth charity, gifting coal briquettes to Busan families

Kang Daniel's fans are celebrating his birthday in a big way!



It was recently revealed that fans have made special donations to commemorate his upcoming 24th birthday.



The first donation was 1,210 coal briquettes to the Busan Coal Bank, a charity in Kang Daniel's hometown. The number holds special significance to fans because of his December 10 birthdate.





"This year, just like last year, we commemorated Kang Daniel's birthday with donations," they explained in an official statement. "With COVID-19, it's an even more difficult time. We did not forget the meaning of Kang Daniel's wish that people who are cold in the frigid winter could spend it warmly, and Danity [Kang Daniel's fans] made a donation [of coal briquettes]."



The fan club also announced that they donated 1,210,000 Korean won (approximately $1,116 USD) to one of Kang Daniel's favorite organizations Snail of Love, a charity that provides deaf youth with ear tube surgery and hearing aids.



"We hope that many people will come to know Kang Daniel's positive influence and that they too can join in on some good deeds," they concluded.



Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is among the acts to be performing at the 2020 'The Fact Music Awards,' set for December 12.

